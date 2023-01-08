Left Menu

Man, minor son and daughter found dead in Goa

Two minor children were found dead at home while their father was later found hanging from a tree behind the house in North Goa district, police said on Sunday.Prime facie, it seems the man strangulated the children to death and then committed suicide, Superintendent of Police North Nidhin Valsan told reporters.The bodies of the minor boy aged 14 and his eight-year-old sister were found in their house in Candolim village on Saturday night.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-01-2023 12:36 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 12:36 IST
Man, minor son and daughter found dead in Goa
  • Country:
  • India

Two minor children were found dead at home while their father was later found hanging from a tree behind the house in North Goa district, police said on Sunday.

Prime facie, it seems the man strangulated the children to death and then committed suicide, Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan told reporters.

The bodies of the minor boy aged 14 and his eight-year-old sister were found in their house in Candolim village on Saturday night. Their mother was not at home when the children died, he said.

“When the children did not open the door of the house, their mother opened it forcibly with the help of neighbours and found the children dead,” he said.

The police received a call at around 10.30 pm on Saturday about the incident. The Calangute police then started searching for the children's father who was untraceable since the kids were found dead, the official said.

On Sunday morning, the man's body was found hanging from a tree behind their house, Valsan said.

The man was in his late 40s, another official said.

“Prime facie, it looks like the father strangulated both the children to death and then committed suicide,” Valsan said. An investigation is on into the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global
4
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023