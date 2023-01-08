Sheeba Chadha starts shooting for 'Afghaani Snow'

Actor Sheeba Chadha has begun filming for her upcoming project ''Afghaani Snow'' here.

The actor posted an update on her Instagram Stories Saturday evening.

Chadha, who was last seen in the 2022 comedy drama ''Doctor G'', shared a photo of the clapboard of ''Afghaani Snow'', directed by Anshai Lal of ''Phillauri'' and ''Mai'' fame.

''First day. Dilli. Cold. Knackered. Also happy tom little late call time. Ah the small joys (sic),'' she wrote in the caption.

According to her Instagram Stories, ''Afghaani Snow'' is produced by Karnesh Ssharma of Clean Slate Filmz. It is unclear whether the project is a film or web series.

