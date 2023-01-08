Involvement of women in Kochi Muziris Biennale remarkable, says Padma Shri Ritu Menon

The involvement of women in various capacities at the ongoing Kochi Muziris Biennale is ''remarkable and essential'', writer-cum-publisher and Padma Shri awardee Ritu Menon said here on Sunday.

Menon said the presence of so many women at the Biennale, both as artists and backstage staff, is a matter of much joy and hope.

''The substantial involvement of women in various capacities as creative artists, supporting staff, and organising members at the ongoing Kochi Muziris Biennale is remarkable and essential,'' she said.

Menon visited and evaluated the art exhibition at Fort Kochi Aspinwall House venue today, organisers said in a release.

''Experiencing distinct art creations, including installations, that reflect deeply on various subjects, including feminism, is a pleasant experience,'' Menon said.

Scholar-cum-writer and Padma Bhushan awardee Vidya Dehejia who also visited the Biennale said the artworks on display were ''simply amazing''.

''Some installations and creations can only be seen with bated breath. Through modest and simple mediums, strong social criticism and standing are being heralded through the different creations. The Biennale is giving awareness of a new kind,'' Dehejia said.

