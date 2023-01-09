Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Australian Elvis festival still 'fantastic' after 30 years

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2023 02:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 02:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Australian Elvis festival still 'fantastic' after 30 years
Elvis Presley Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Australian Elvis festival still 'fantastic' after 30 years

Hundreds of Elvis Presley impersonators paraded down the main street of Parkes on Saturday, as the Australian country town celebrated 30 years hosting an Elvis-tribute gala that has become one of the country's biggest festivals. "It's fantastic," said Bob Steele, who founded the festival with his wife Anne after a dinner party where the guests ended up singing Elvis songs long into the night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023