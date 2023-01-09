Left Menu

Is actress Anushka Ranjan pregnant? Here's what she says

Actors Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal have shut down pregnancy rumours.

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2023 03:33 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 03:33 IST
Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actress Anushka Ranjan, who tied the knot with Aditya Seal in 2021, has shut down pregnancy rumours. On Sunday, several reports circulated online which claimed that the couple is expecting their first child together. Hours later, Anushka took to her Instagram Story and denied the rumours in a hilarious way.

She shared a picture of her husband lying on her lap and wrote, "He is the only baby in my life right now!! We are not pregnant!" Aditya shared the same picture on his Instagram account and said he is the only baby in Anushka's life.

"I am the only baby in her life right now. We are NOT pregnant," he captioned the post. Anushka and Aditya tied the knot on November 2, 2021. The duo's wedding ceremony was attended by several B-town celebs like Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, and Athiya Shetty among others.

Anushka and Aditya have worked together on the web show 'Fittrat'. Aditya has also featured in films like 'Rocket Gang', 'Student of the Year 2', 'Tum Bin 2', and 'Indoo Ki Jawani'. On the other hand, Anushka was also seen in 'Wedding Pullav' and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

