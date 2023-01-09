Entertainment News Roundup: Australian Elvis festival still 'fantastic' after 30 years
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2023 10:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Australian Elvis festival still 'fantastic' after 30 years
Hundreds of Elvis Presley impersonators paraded down the main street of Parkes on Saturday, as the Australian country town celebrated 30 years hosting an Elvis-tribute gala that has become one of the country's biggest festivals. "It's fantastic," said Bob Steele, who founded the festival with his wife Anne after a dinner party where the guests ended up singing Elvis songs long into the night.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian Elvis
- Parkes
- Elvis Presley
- Elvis
- Anne
- Australian
- Bob Steele
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Meet ShElvis, Australia's leading female Elvis Tribute Artist
Entertainment News Roundup: Prince Harry's memoir sheds light on bust-ups among British royals; Australian Elvis festival still 'fantastic' after 30 years and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Prince Harry's memoir sheds light on bust-ups among British royals; Australian Elvis festival still 'fantastic' after 30 years and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Australian Elvis festival still 'fantastic' after 30 years
Australian Elvis festival still 'fantastic' after 30 years