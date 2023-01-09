Left Menu

Rehman Rahi, Kashmir's first Jnanpith awardee, dies

He was also conferred the Padma Shri award in 2000 for his works.Rahi translated works of Baba Farid into Kashmiri while Dina Nath Naadims influence was apparent in his early works.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-01-2023 13:11 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 13:11 IST
Rehman Rahi, Kashmir's first Jnanpith awardee, dies
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned poet and Kashmir's first Jnanpith awardee Professor Rehman Rahi died here on Monday. He was 98.

''Rahi breathed his last in the early hours today at his residence in Nowshera area of the city,'' an official said.

Born on 6 May 1925, Rahi wrote several collections of poems and translated works of some of the celebrated poets in other languages to Kashmiri.

While Rahi received the Sahitya Akademi Award for his collection of poems 'Nawroz-i-Saba' in 1961, he received the highest literary award of the country -- Jnanipith award -- in 2007 for his collection 'Siyah Rood Jaeren Manz' (In Black Drizzle). He was also conferred the Padma Shri award in 2000 for his works.

Rahi translated works of Baba Farid into Kashmiri while Dina Nath Naadim’s influence was apparent in his early works.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023