Alita: Battle Angel 2 - Robert Rodriguez, Jon Landau bullish about renewal

Robert Rodriguez directed the film 'Alita: Battle Angel' based on Yukito Kishiro's manga series Gunnm. It premiered in 2019 by 20th Century Fox that was later purchased by Disney. The cyberpunk action film Alita: Battle Angel developed a huge fanbase. No wonder fans are waiting for a second movie.

Producers James Cameron, Jon Landau and Rodriguez told several times earlier that Alita Battle Angel 2 is possible, and that they always intend to make multiple sequels. Recently, in an interview with Collider, speaking just before the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, the producer Cameron said Landau has agreed and has actively discussed the possibility of Alita Battle Angel 2 with Rodriguez. That's really huge news!

"We want to do it. But, we're also the type of people, we give 110% of ourselves to whatever we do. It's not something we could have focused on in the midst of 'Avatar: Way of Water.' It's something that, a couple of weeks ago, I was talking to Robert. We've had numerous conversations. So it's something that we still want to happen."

Furthermore, speaking with Deadline, at the London World Premiere for Avatar 2, Jon Landau also hinted the same. When Landau was asked what he's planning besides Avatar sequels which he wants to work on in the future, he replied: "Well there's a little film called Alita: Battle Angel which we'd love to circle back and do a sequel to, and I've been talking to Robert [Rodriguez] about that and hopefully that comes to fruition."

The reporters also asked Landau about the possible release date for Alita: Battle Angel 2, but he denied putting an exact timeframe for the film. However, fans may be assured that the second sequel of Alita Battle Angle is on the card.

We will keep tracking the developments of Alita: Battle Angel 2 and update you accordingly. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse!

