Kartik Aaryan turns producer with 'Shehzada'

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is set to make his production debut with his upcoming film Shehzada, the makers announced on Monday.Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, the movie is the official Hindi adaptation of the 2020 Telugu action drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun.The makers welcomed Aaryan, who also headlines the family action entertainer Shehzada, on board as producer.Its been quite a joyride making this film with Kartik as an actor, but now its become even more exciting having Kartik on board as one of the producers of the film.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2023 14:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 14:23 IST
Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
''It's been quite a joyride making this film with Kartik as an actor, but now it's become even more exciting having Kartik on board as one of the producers of the film. ''Like us Kartik too believes in wide reaching films that appeal to the youngsters, families and masses, and 'Shehzada' is meant for all of them, hence it made natural sense for him to pick this film for his debut as producer,'' they said in a media statement.

Rohit Dhawan, known for films such as ''Desi Boyz'' and ''Dishoom'', has directed the film. An Allu Arvind production, ''Shehzada'' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Allu Entertainment. Also starring Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar, the film is set to be released February 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

