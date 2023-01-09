UP: Govt hospital doctor under scanner over sexual harassment charge by nurse

A 28-year-old nurse posted at a Community Health Centre here has accused a senior doctor of sending her objectionable messages and asking her to have sex with him. Chief Medical Officer Dr Rashmi Verma has said that she has received a complaint and has issued a probe into the matter.

According to hospital sources, the nurse is posted at Katra Bazar Community Health Centre and is employed as a contractual worker. According to a video which is doing rounds on social media, the woman is from Agra and lives on the hospital premises.

In the same video, the nurse claimed that a doctor from the hospital has been sending her objectionable messages on WhatsApp. She also said that the doctor even threatened her with sacking if she complained to anyone about the matter. According to her, she is not the sole victim of the doctor's untowards advances, and some of the other employees posted at the same CHC had earlier got themselves transferred after being harassed by him.

She said despite her complaint to the CMO, no action has yet been taken against the doctor, who wields some clout.

The woman also claimed that she has written a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, the health minister, and the director general of health and family welfare. The CMO said she has seen the video also and has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)