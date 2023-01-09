Gujarat: Man, wife, minor son found hanging in Vadodara home
PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 09-01-2023 15:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 15:54 IST
A man, his wife and their 7-year-old son were found hanging in a room of their duplex home in Vadodara in Gujarat on Monday, a police official said.
The bodies were first spotted by a kin who in turn alerted neighbours, he said.
''The post mortem report, which will give us details on cause of death, is awaited. Preliminary information is that Pritesh Mistry (30) was attached to the share market. He, his wife Snehal (32) and son were found hanging in a room,'' Inspector SA Gohil of Panigate police station said.
