Indian-origin man accused of killing son in US, charged with capital murder

PTI | Houston | Updated: 09-01-2023 15:59 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 15:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 39-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged with capital murder for allegedly stabbing to death his 9-year-old son in the US state of Texas, police said.

Subramanian Ponnazhakan was charged on Sunday for stabbing his son on January 6, and his warrant was set for USD one million, the Mckinney police said in a tweet.

He is hospitalised for what the police said are self-inflicted wounds.

Police located the child when they responded to an emergency call last week from a neighbour, saying a woman found her child unconscious and bleeding at her home.

Upon forced entry into the house, police located her husband in the act of inflicting self-harm with a knife while the child was found in the garage with multiple stab wounds, a police statement said.

The child was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the police.

The accused was transported to a local hospital.

''We continue to keep the child's mother and their entire family in our thoughts and prayers during this unspeakably difficult time,'' the police statement said.

''It's very sad to hear a story like this so close to us,'' Josue Yen, a neighbour, was quoted as saying by the Fox4 television station.

It quoted India Association of North Texas member Dinesh Hooda as saying that the tight-knit community was devastated.

''People are still praying for the family,'' he said. ''If you are in stress, if you are not able to handle the situation, reach out to friends for help.'' The police assured no ongoing threat to the public and said that the incident was domestic.

