Black Dog Soda to be the Official 'Beverage Partner' of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival DPIFF has announced Black Dog Soda as their official Beverage Partner for the much-awaited award ceremony of the year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 17:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) has announced ‘Black Dog Soda’ as their official ‘Beverage Partner’ for the much-awaited award ceremony of the year. DPIFF is all set to host its annual award ceremony to pay tribute to the stalwarts of the Entertainment and Film Industry. The event celebrates rich heritage of Indian cinema commemorating the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji. Shweta Jain, Chief Business Development Officer: Luxury, Reserve & Craft-India & South Asia at Diageo, said, “In the pursuit of creating cultural connects through art and film, a creative journey is incomplete without moments of reflection. We are thrilled to partner with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival where we encourage creatives and patrons to savour the pause whilst on this creative journey.” Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, too, recognises the fast-paced nature of life today, and wishes to celebrate the grandeur of cinema as a response to the same. The Entertainment and Film Industry exists as a testament to the creativity of the human mind, which can only be fashioned into art when one stops to savour that which life has to offer. Black Dog Soda is a modern symbol of the same, turning leisure into an act of creation-which makes it the perfect Beverage Partner to join the bandwagon of DPIFF 2023. For the upcoming year, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival has endeavoured to embark on a journey through the annals of the silver screen, aiming to highlight the theme of Cinematic Tourism. The prestigious platform plans to honour the diversity of India with an evening of revelry that will feature cultural splendour from all corners of the nation, while saluting the spectacular talent of the land. DadasahebPhalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 under the support of PradhanmantriSangrahalaya will be held on the 20th of February, 2023 in Mumbai. The Award Ceremony will be Streamed Live on ZEE5 &SonyLIV and Telecasted on Sony TV. DPIFF shares this vision of environmental conservation. The organisation has been taking the helm for years when it comes to creating a sustainable living environment in India. With the “We For World Foundation” registered under NitiAayog, the team has been working towards sustainable development which has culminated in the idea for a Go Green initiative. It is one of the ten CSR activities which have been planned for the year, and is guaranteed to make a change by implementing environment-friendly practices. DadasahebPhalke International Film Festival is India’s only independent international film festival, and it is on a mission to toast the work of aspiring, young, independent, and professional filmmakers. DPIFF aims to felicitate those artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and have shown true promise, along with the dedication to excel. The mission, as always, is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The team believes that the medium of cinema as well as TV series are artforms that hold the power to bridge cultures and illuminate the universality of the human experience. For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023, you may visit DPIFF: www.dpiff.in / Black Dog Soda: campaigns.in.thebar.com/black-dog-soda.

