Left Menu

Whether you take away a message or not, films should be an experience: Milind Soman

A film should be about delivering a new experience to the audience and not just about imparting a message, believes actor Milind Soman, who promises that his latest release Lakadbaggha is the perfect marriage of the two schools of thought.The actor, whose acting credits include 16 December, Rules Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula and Bajirao Mastani, said the upcoming film is a never-before-seen spectacle for the viewers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 18:13 IST
Whether you take away a message or not, films should be an experience: Milind Soman
  • Country:
  • India

A film should be about delivering a ''new'' experience to the audience and not just about imparting a message, believes actor Milind Soman, who promises that his latest release ''Lakadbaggha'' is the perfect marriage of the two schools of thought.

The actor, whose acting credits include ''16 December'', ''Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula'' and ''Bajirao Mastani'', said the upcoming film is a never-before-seen spectacle for the viewers. ''For me, a film should be an experience. It should not just be about a particular message. To be an experience, it has to be something fresh, new... Something that you have not seen before. ''Otherwise, it's not an experience. It has to be something new in the way the story is told, the characters, and the premise. Whether you take away a message or not, or what is the message you take away, is secondary,'' Soman, also known for the web series ''Four More Shots Please!'' and late 1990s TV show ''Captain Vyom'', told PTI here. Inspired by real events, ''Lakadbaggha'' is a Kolkata-set action vigilante film revolving around illegal animal trade. The movie is fronted by Anshuman Jha, who plays Arjun Bakshi, a martial arts teacher who moonlights as a saviour of the voiceless, the street dogs.

''A larger war is waged when an antagonist who is an illegal animal trader comes face to face with Arjun and it's a fight between humanity and the evil,'' read the official logline of the Victor Mukherjee directorial.

In the film, Soman plays Arjun (Jha)'s father, a Krav Maga expert who teaches the former everything he knows about martial arts.

What was also special about this role was this is the first time the supermodel essayed the role of father.

''I don't think I've played a father before,'' he added.

Up next for Soman is Kangana Ranaut's film ''Emergency''. The 57-year-old will play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the period drama. It is an interesting coincidence, the actor said, that several films on the 1971 war hero Manekshaw are set to be released in the near future.

''Even though it's a small role, 'Emergency' was a great opportunity because the character is amazing. What is interesting is that there are three films that are coming out right now that have Field Marshal Manekshaw in them. One is his biopic (Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur'), one is 'Emergency', and the other one is 'Pippa'. A First Ray Films production, ''Lakadbaggha'' is scheduled to hit the screens on Friday. It also marks the big-screen debut of TV star Ridhi Dogra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023