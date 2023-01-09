Left Menu

Kuttey: Check out Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj's romantic track 'Tere Saath'

Makers of the upcoming action thriller 'Kuttey' unveiled the third soulful and melodious song 'Tere Saath' on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 18:19 IST
Kuttey's Tere Saath Song (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Makers of the upcoming action thriller 'Kuttey' unveiled the third soulful and melodious song 'Tere Saath' on Monday. Taking to the Instagram story, Arjun Kapoor dropped song details.

Written by Gulzar, composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and sung by Vishal, Kiran & Nivi, the song is euphoric to the ears. In the song, despite being deeply in love with Shardul Bhardwaj's character, it showed Radhika being married to someone else. Before their wedding, she sees him and tells him that she would commit suicide the night of their wedding but that she won't forget him.

Prior to this, 'Phir Dhan Te Nan', a groovy, catchy and fun tune was dropped by the makers. Composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani, the song is a recreated version of the song 'Dhan Te Nan' from Shahid Kapoor's film 'Kaminey'.

The recreated version features Arjun, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra. Written by the father-son duo: Aasmaan and Bhardwaj, 'Kuttey' is a caper-thriller This film marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan, who has assisted his father Vishal Bhardwaj on '7 Khoon Maaf', 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola' and 'Pataakha'. It stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sensharma, and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles.

Apart from the songs, the trailer of 'Kuttey' also received positive reviews from the audience. On receiving overwhelming responses over the trailer, Arjun said, "It is really encouraging to see that people, media and the industry has loved the trailer of Kuttey and is excited to see me in this film. I have realised that people want to see me push myself to deliver a credible performance. It happened with me in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and I can see the same love coming back to me again with Kuttey trailer."

Helmed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, 'Kuttey' is all set to hit the theatres on January 13, 2023.(ANI)

