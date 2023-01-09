Pooja Ajaykumar Mehta from Ahmedabad grabs two gold medals and creates a world record at the World Powerlifting competition held in Moscow, Russia

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 9: Ms. Pooja Ajaykumar Mehta from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, became the first from our country - India as, a winner of two Gold Medals, and she also broke the world record in dead weight lifting.

We are pleased to announce that in this world powerlifting competition, several countries participated from Asia and other parts of the world. It is a matter of Pride for India that Pooja Ajaykumar Mehta from Ahmedabad lifted a total weight of 240 kg, winning the first position in dead weight lifting. On top of it, in one of the categories, Shawver Brittney from the USA had a world record of 120 Kgs in the past, while Pooja Mehta broke the world record in the first attempt in dead weight lifting with 126 kg. Again, Pooja could break her own record of 126 kg as per the new world record by lifting 140 kilograms, winning the trophy for India. For her extraordinary performance, Pooja is thankful to Mr. Inder Singh Gujar, Power Lifting President, Gujarat, for his guidance, Support and identifying the capabilities of Pooja. Pooja Mehta had also participated in the Gujarat Power lifting championship organised by Shri Inder Sing Gujar. Pooja was awarded the Strongest Women for her first Position in the competition. Later on, Mr. Inder Singh Gujar selected Pooja Mehta looking at her capabilities and informed Shri. Daljit Singh, President of WPC India, had also selected Pooja to participate from India. In this world powerlifting Championship, there was no financial support from Gujarat Government or Central Government to the selected candidates from our country. But the support and confidence were Pooja’s Parents and the following well-known reputed dignitaries. 1. Shri. Ravibhai Sanghi Sir (CMD) 2. Shri. Alokbhai Sanghi Sir (Director) from Sanghi Industries Ltd –Leading Cement Industries 3. Shri. Shaileshbhai Bhandari Sir, Managing Director of Electrotherm India Limited—the Largest Leading Induction melting furnace manufacturing company. Pooja Mehta is thankful to them for their support and confidence in her.

It is also to be noted that in this world completion, the following three candidates had also participated from India 1. Shaktisinh Solanki 2. Dushyant Goswami 3. Vishal Thakkar All three candidates won Gold Medal and were awarded trophies for Best Team India.

