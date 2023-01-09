Left Menu

Ex-Sex Pistol John Lydon makes Eurovision Song Contest bid

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Liverpool on May 13.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 19:44 IST
Ex-Sex Pistol John Lydon makes Eurovision Song Contest bid

Former Sex Pistols front-man John Lydon will compete to represent Ireland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with his long-running post-Pistols band, Public Image Ltd (PiL), the "Anarchy in the UK" singer said on Monday. Lydon, better known as Johnny Rotten when he led the punk rock movement of the late 1970s, has entered a new PiL song "Hawaii" , which he described as a love letter to his wife of nearly 50 years, Nora, who is living with Alzheimer's.

PiL were among six artists shortlisted to represent Ireland, where Lydon's parents were born, at the contest in May. Lydon's native Britain will host the annual event on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict there. "It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most," the 66-year-old Lydon said on his official website of "Hawaii" , which was released on Monday.

"It's also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all." PiL will compete against the other Irish hopefuls on Feb. 3, national broadcaster RTE said. The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Liverpool on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023