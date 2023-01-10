Left Menu

Weinstein sentencing on rape conviction delayed to February

He is already serving a 23-year sentence for a similar conviction in New York, which is under appeal.Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench said at a brief hearing that she expects Weinstein will be sentenced Feb. 23 should the motion be denied.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-01-2023 00:26 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 00:26 IST
Harvey Weinstein's sentencing for rape and sexual assault convictions was delayed Monday so that his attorneys can file a motion for a new trial. The 70-year-old former movie magnate could get up to 18 years in prison at the sentencing that is now scheduled for Feb. 23. He is already serving a 23-year sentence for a similar conviction in New York, which is under appeal.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench said at a brief hearing that she expects Weinstein will be sentenced Feb. 23 should the motion be denied. On Dec. 19, a jury convicted Weinstein of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against an Italian model and actor who testified that he appeared uninvited at her hotel room door during a Los Angeles film festival in 2013.

Jurors acquitted Weinstein of one count of sexual battery. They failed to reach verdicts after nine days of deliberations on three other sexual assault counts. Lench declared a mistrial on those counts. Prosecutors said they have not yet decided whether to retry them.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and had denied ever engaging in non-consensual sex.

