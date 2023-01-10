Left Menu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu claps back at online outlet claiming she lost her 'glow'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has slammed an online outlet for its insensitive post saying she lost her glow after her Myositis diagnosis.In a Twitter post on Monday, the online outlet shared photos of the actor from the trailer launch event of Samanthas upcoming Telugu movie Shaakuntalam.On the photos, the caption read, Feeling sad for Samantha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 14:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 14:32 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu claps back at online outlet claiming she lost her 'glow'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has slammed an online outlet for its insensitive post saying she lost her glow after her Myositis diagnosis.

In a Twitter post on Monday, the online outlet shared photos of the actor from the trailer launch event of Samantha's upcoming Telugu movie ''Shaakuntalam''.

On the photos, the caption read, ''Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow.'' ''When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, Myositis hit her badly, making her weak again,'' it added.

The actor took to Twitter to call out the post.

''I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did... And here's some love from me to add to your glow,'' the 35-year-old actor tweeted.

Samantha had revealed in October last year that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.

It is a rare condition that can cause muscles to become weak, tired and painful, and is usually caused by a problem with the immune system, where it mistakenly attacks healthy tissue.

The actor received support from Bollywood star Varun Dhawan who asked her to be not bothered by a ''clickbait'' post.

''U don't feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also glow is avaliable in instagram filters. Jsut meet Sam trust me she was glowing (sic)'' Dhawan tweeted.

Samantha is currently looking forward to the release of her latest Telugu movie --mythological drama ''Shaakuntalam''.

Billed as a whimsical tale, "Shaakuntalam" revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan of "Sufiyum Sujatayum" fame, respectively.

The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres countrywide on February 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023