Samantha Ruth Prabhu claps back at online outlet claiming she lost her 'glow'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has slammed an online outlet for its insensitive post saying she lost her glow after her Myositis diagnosis.

In a Twitter post on Monday, the online outlet shared photos of the actor from the trailer launch event of Samantha's upcoming Telugu movie ''Shaakuntalam''.

On the photos, the caption read, ''Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow.'' ''When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, Myositis hit her badly, making her weak again,'' it added.

The actor took to Twitter to call out the post.

''I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did... And here's some love from me to add to your glow,'' the 35-year-old actor tweeted.

Samantha had revealed in October last year that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.

It is a rare condition that can cause muscles to become weak, tired and painful, and is usually caused by a problem with the immune system, where it mistakenly attacks healthy tissue.

The actor received support from Bollywood star Varun Dhawan who asked her to be not bothered by a ''clickbait'' post.

''U don't feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also glow is avaliable in instagram filters. Jsut meet Sam trust me she was glowing (sic)'' Dhawan tweeted.

Samantha is currently looking forward to the release of her latest Telugu movie --mythological drama ''Shaakuntalam''.

Billed as a whimsical tale, "Shaakuntalam" revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan of "Sufiyum Sujatayum" fame, respectively.

The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres countrywide on February 17.

