Guillaume Gallienne joins Kate Winslet in HBO limited series 'The Palace'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-01-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 15:03 IST
French star Guillaume Gallienne has joined the cast of Oscar winner Kate Winslet's latest HBO series.

Titled ''The Palace'', the limited series is created by Will Tracy and will be helmed by acclaimed director Stephen Frears.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, ''The Palace'' chronicles a year inside an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.

Gallienne, best-known performances in French movies “Yves Saint Laurent” and “Me, Myself and Mum'', will essay the role of the husband of Winslet’s character.

Tracy will serve as showrunner for ''The Palace'' and executive produce with Frears, Winslet and Frank Rich.

Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Sprya, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe will be writers on the series.

Gallienne has also appeared in several English-language movies, including Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

