CCTV footage shows Delhi Police ASI repeatedly stabbed by theft accused

Police have recovered the CCTV footage of the stabbing of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Shambhu Dayal by a man who was nabbed for an alleged mobile phone theft in West Delhi's Mayapuri, officials said on Tuesday.

While the theft accused repeatedly stabbed and punched the policeman, many people, including children, stood still and watched it. A woman and some children tried to come close and rescue the ASI, but the man showed them the knife and they backed off, showed the CCTV footage recovered from the crime scene.

At the beginning, Dayal can be seen walking with the theft accused. And just when the policeman turns back, the man takes out a knife from underneath his shirt and attacks him. Reacting promptly, the ASI catches hold of the man and starts beating him up with a stick.

During this, they fall on the road and both manage to get up. The man again stabs and punches the ASI. During the scuffle, the policeman, who is injured, tries to defend himself but the man keeps punching him. The man then falls on the road and somehow manages to get up and flees the spot as bystanders watch the episode, according to the CCTV footage.

A staffer from the Mayapuri police station was also spotted chasing the accused and overpowering him.

Last Wednesday, a woman resident of a shanty in Mayapuri Phase One complained to police that a person snatched her husband's mobile phone and also threatened them. ASI Dayal reached the area where the complainant identified the accused, police said.

The accused, Anish, was nabbed and on the way to the police station, he took out a knife from underneath his shirt and stabbed Dayal on neck, chest, stomach and back, a police official said.

A staffer from the Mayapuri police station rushed to the spot and overpowered Anish. He was placed under arrest while ASI Dayal was rushed to a hospital, the official said.

Dayal succumbed to injuries Sunday morning while battling for life at the hospital for four days, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)