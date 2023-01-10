Left Menu

Aadyam to return after two years with six plays in Mumbai, Delhi

Talking about Aadyam Theatre, Patel said theatre is the only medium that allows viewers to be completely immersed in a story.Today more than ever we are surrounded by stories... But the only medium that allows us to be completely immersed in a story is the theatre.

After two years of hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, Aadyam Theatre will return to the stage with its sixth season from February 4.

The theatrical initiative by the Aditya Birla Group will open with Girish Karnad's ''Hayavadana'' at St Andrew's Auditorium here.

The play, originally written in Kannada and translated into Hindi by BV Karanth, will be directed by theatre veteran Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry. The cast and crew of 26 artists will include Vansh Bharadwaj, B Jayashree, Puneet Kumar Mishra, and Ipsita Chakraborty, among others.

''Neelam Mansingh, with her innovative narrative techniques and her powerful stagecraft enriched by both modernity and tradition, gives us Hayavadana new notions of individuality, freedom, gender politics, and feminism at its core,'' the organisers said in a statement. The sixth edition of Aadyam will showcase a total of four proscenium and two experimental plays in Mumbai and Delhi that have been curated by theatre veterans Shernaz Patel, Kyla Dsouza, Purva Naresh, and Ira Dubey. Talking about Aadyam Theatre, Patel said theatre is the only medium that allows viewers to be completely immersed in a story.

''Today more than ever we are surrounded by stories... On OTT, on podcasts, on social media... both fact and fiction. But the only medium that allows us to be completely immersed in a story is the theatre. Because it unfolds in front of us. It is immediate. It is live. ''We all yearned for this collective sharing through the pandemic and now, thanks to Aadyam, we are back... with stories that make you laugh, think and feel. This time around we don't want you to only be a spectator. So we have created exciting ways to make you an integral part of our story,'' Patel, the artistic director of Aadyam, said.

Another initiative, Aadyam Spotlight, will showcase more theatre-centric activities, including podcasts, workshops, theatre club, and an exclusive theatre blog for a budding community of theatre lovers. The entire schedule of the theatre festival will be announced at a later date, the organisers said.

