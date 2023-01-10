Gujarat: Engineers, architect among 58 young men who embrace monkhood

As many as 58 educated young men including engineers and an architect embraced monkhood on Tuesday by joining the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha at the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar here.

The head of the BAPS Swaminarayan sect, Mahant Swami Maharaj, initiated them into the sect's monastic order at a grand initiation ceremony, said a release.

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) Sanstha is a Hindu denomination within the Swaminarayan Sampradaya.

Six of them have completed post-graduation, 30 are engineers, 19 are graduates in other fields, two have done MBA and one person is an architect.'' These youths left the comforts of home and promising careers to eagerly walk on the path of renunciation. The youths have come from around India and the world, including five from the US, seven from Maharashtra and 46 from Gujarat,'' said the release from the sect. They took 'Bhagwati Diksha' from Mahant Swami Maharaj to become monks with saffron robes or 'swamis', it added.

They will undergo seven-year monastic training at the BAPS Ashram at Sarangpur in Botad district. ''The curriculum covers a deep study of the Swaminarayan Hindu theology, history and literature as well as the study of Ramayana, Mahabharat, Bhagavad Gita, Upanishads and other Hindu scriptures. It also includes a study of languages such as Sanskrit, Hindi, Gujarati and English and world religions,” said the release.

On January 6, Mahant Swami Maharaj had initiated 46 youngsters including an IIM-Udaipur alumnus into the monastic order by giving them 'parshadi disksha'.

The sect is currently celebrating the birth centenary of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, spiritual guru of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, who died in August 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)