Iran confirms 28-year jail term for Belgian on spying charges - Tasnim
Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 18:24 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Iran confirmed on Tuesday the 28 year-sentence imposed on a detained Belgian national, who will also receive 74 lashes, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
The Belgian was convicted of spying, cooperating with the United States against Iran and money-laundering, charges he denied.
