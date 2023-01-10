Entertainment News Roundup: Factbox-Golden Globe awards: Full list of nominees; 'RRR' director S.S. Rajamouli puts audience love before critical acclaim and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Factbox-Golden Globe awards: Full list of nominees

Hollywood gathers on Tuesday for the 2023 Golden Globes, the first major awards show of the season. After diversity and ethics scandals at the Globes organizer - the Hollywood Foreign Press Association - NBC declined to air the ceremony in 2022, but will broadcast the show this year for its 80th anniversary.

'RRR' director S.S. Rajamouli puts audience love before critical acclaim

Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli has become a 2023 award season stand-out, with his three-hour action film "RRR" earning glowing reviews and sparking a campaign to have the film nominated for an Academy Award in the best film category. "RRR" stars N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan and is based on two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who form a friendship and fight against the colonialist British crown in the 1920s.

Ex-Sex Pistol John Lydon makes Eurovision Song Contest bid

Former Sex Pistols front-man John Lydon will compete to represent Ireland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with his long-running post-Pistols band, Public Image Ltd (PiL), the "Anarchy in the UK" singer said on Monday. Lydon, better known as Johnny Rotten when he led the punk rock movement of the late 1970s, has entered a new PiL song "Hawaii", which he described as a love letter to his wife of nearly 50 years, Nora, who is living with Alzheimer's.

Tarnished Golden Globes aim to regain role as Hollywood's 'party of the year'

A year after Hollywood boycotted the Golden Globes, Brad Pitt, Steven Spielberg and other big names are set to return as organizers try to restore the luster to what had been one of the biggest stops on the industry's awards circuit. Most of this year's nominees are expected to attend the red-carpet ceremony in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, said Helen Hoehne, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that hands out the Globes.

'Elvis' and 'Avatar' face off as Hollywood returns to Golden Globes

The flashy "Elvis" biopic and sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar: The Way of Water" battle for the top honor at the Golden Globes on Tuesday when stars return to a ceremony trying to rebuild its reputation after scandals. The Golden Globes will be back on television after celebrities and broadcaster NBC abandoned the 2022 show because of ethical lapses at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that hands out the awards.

Australian Elvis festival still 'fantastic' after 30 years

Hundreds of Elvis Presley impersonators paraded down the main street of Parkes on Saturday, as the Australian country town celebrated 30 years hosting an Elvis-tribute gala that has become one of the country's biggest festivals. "It's fantastic," said Bob Steele, who founded the festival with his wife Anne after a dinner party where the guests ended up singing Elvis songs long into the night.

