'RRR', 'Kantara' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' among Indian films in Oscar reminder list

A host of Indian films, including ''RRR'', ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'', ''The Kashmir Files'' and ''Kantara'', are in the list of 301 titles eligible for the Oscars in various categories. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ (AMPAS) 'reminder list' includes movies that can officially compete in various categories. However, merely featuring in the list is no guarantee the film will advance in the final nominations of the Academy Awards. The nominations themselves are preceded by a shortlist.

The other Indian films in the reminder list are Pan Nalin's ''Chhello Show'' (''Last Film Show''), India's official Oscar entry, Vivek Agnihotri's ''The Kashmir Files'', Marathi titles ''Me Vasantrao'' and ''Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi'', R Madhavan's ''Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'', Tamil feature ''Iravin Nizhal'' and Kannada movie ''Vikrant Rona''.

Documentaries ''All That Breathes'' by Shaunak Sen and Kartiki Gonsalves' ''The Elephant Whisperers'' are also part of the list.

''Chhello Show'', ''RRR'', ''All That Breathes'' and ''The Elephant Whisperers'' have already made it to the Oscar shortlist in four categories.

In the shortlist for 10 categories AMPAS unveiled in December, ''Chhello Show'' made it to the best international film segment, while ''Naatu Naatu'' from the blockbuster ''RRR'' found a place in the music (original song) category.

''All That Breathes'' was included in the documentary feature shortlist and ''The Elephant Whisperers'' in the documentary short category.

This is perhaps the first time India has made it to four Oscar shortlists. Featuring in the eligible list merely means that they are among the 300 plus films qualified from the submitted list to be voted for nominations by the over 9,000 Academy members.

To qualify for consideration, feature films must have at least a seven-day theatrical run in a commercial theatre in one of the six US metropolitan areas -- Los Angeles County, the City of New York, the Bay Area, Chicago, Miami and Atlanta -- between January 1 and December 31, 2022. This rule applies to General Entry categories as well as the Documentary and Short Film categories.

This is not the first time Indian films have made it to the Oscar reminder list.

Last year, ''Jai Bheem'' and Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham were also part of it. In 2021, ''Bombay Rose'', ''The White Tiger'', Soorarai Pottru'' and Kalira Atita'' made the cut. Notwithstanding the facts of the Oscar process, several directors went ahead and shared congratulatory messages with their fans. “The Kashmir Files” director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy. It’s one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema.” Agnihotri also claimed that the film’s stars Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Charaborty, Darshan Kumar and Anupam Kher were shortlisted for best actor categories. The Academy has merely listed the names of the actors all the films that feature in the reminder list. “It’s just the beginning. A long long road ahead. Pl bless them all,” the director tweeted.

Kher said he was “deeply humbled” to “The Kashmir Files” and his name “shortlisted” in best film and best actor category for Oscars 2023. “Even as a short list it is a big triumph for us.” “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” actor-director R Madhavan said the film’s team was in a “daze” after it made the cut in the consideration list.

“This film continues to give. The journey gets more rewarding and we are all in a daze. Firstly the love of the people around the world. Nambi sir getting the recognition he so richly deserved and NOW this, what more can I ask for from my directorial debut. The excitement begins again,'' he said in a statement.

Hombale Films' Vijay Kiragandur said they were overjoyed that “Kantara” had received “2 Oscar qualifications”.

“We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the #Oscars #Kantara #HombaleFilms,” he tweeted.

Nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards will be announced on January 24, and the Oscar ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 12.

