JLF ready to enthral book lovers from January 19

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-01-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 19:41 IST
The 16th edition of the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) is all set to take place from January 19-23 at Hotel Clarks Amer here.

The literary extravaganza will host a plethora of fiction and non-fiction writers of national and international renown, including Nobel Laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah, International Booker-winning author Geetanjali Shree, best-selling historian and novelist Katie Hickman, and American-Canadian author Ruth Ozeki.

Touted as “the world’s largest free literary event”, the festival is expected to see participation by over 400 authors, thinkers, politicians and popular culture icons, with a special focus on world literature.

Addressing the media, Sanjoy K Roy, producer of the festival said: “In 2023, the festival will focus on themes such as climate crisis, geopolitics, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India-China relations, agriculture, and energy.'' To ensure a a great number of children and young people are involved in the ambit of the literary festival, the organisers have also launched a 'School Outreach' programme in collaboration with Pratham Books. The programme, according to the organisers, has reached out to over 50 institutions across Jaipur, impacting over 5,000 children.

''The JLF has focused on including younger audiences and providing them with a range of the most fascinating ideas and innovations, history and sciences that can be aggregated from across the world,” said Roy in the press conference.

This season the festival pass for students will be available at Rs 100, which is applicable for all festival days. The 10th edition of the Jaipur BookMark (JBM), which will be running parallel to the festival, will bring together a wide range of publishers, literary agents, writers, translators, translation agencies and booksellers from across the world.

