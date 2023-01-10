Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-01-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 19:52 IST
Noted litterateur Saraa Aboobakker dead
Noted litterateur Saraa Aboobacker (87) died in a hospital on Tuesday, family sources said. Saraa is survived by four sons.

Saraa, who is native of Chandragiri at Kasaragod in Kerala, settled here at Hathill after marriage. She came to limelight through her novel ‘Chandragiri Theeradalli’. She wrote many books and was conferred with several awards.

The funeral of Saraa will be held at Bunder, sources said.

Saraa, who was the voice of women, was born on June 30, 1936 in a village on the shores of Chandragiri. She was the daughter of lawyer P Ahmed and home-maker Zainabi. After completing primary education at Chandragiri, Saraa went to high school at Kasaragod. She was attracted to the literary field after listening to stories her grandmother used to tell her. After Sara married Aboobacker, An engineer by profession, she discontinued her studies.

Her first novel ‘Chandragiriya Theeradalli’ got published in Lankesh Patrike and won the hearts of readers.

Saraa wrote Sahana, Vajragalu, Kadanavirama, Suliyalli Sikkavaru, Paravaha Suli, Tala Odeda Doni, Panjara, Ilijaru, and Kanike, among others. She had written a compilation of stories like Chappaligalu, Payana and others such as Ardharathriyalli Huttida Koosu and Khedda. Her radio dramas include Kamarida Kanasu, Magalu Huttidalu, Theladuva Modagalu, Thala and Heegu Ondu Baduku. Lekana Guccha, Manomi, Bale, Naninnu Nidrisuve are her translations. She had written also a travelogue titled Aisharamadalli.

She has won the Karnataka Rajyotsava award, Nadoja, Karnataka Sahitya academy honorary award, Dana Chintamani Attimabbe award, B Sarojadevi award of Kannada Parishad, Vardhamana award, Matoshree Ratnamma Heggade award, Sandesha award, Anupama award, Masti award and Nripatunga award.

