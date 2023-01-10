Doctor murdered by robbers in Haryana's Kurukshetra, five arrested

Five accused were arrested for allegedly murdering a 60-year-old woman doctor at her home in Sector-13 Urban Estate here, police said on Tuesday.

The five accused who had looted cash and jewellery from the victim's home were nabbed after a brief exchange of fire, they said.

Vinita Arora, the victim, was killed on Monday evening, they said.

The victim used to bake and sell cakes and biscuits from a bakery at her home as a hobby. Her husband Atul Arora is also a doctor, the police said.

According to employees of Atul Arora's clinic, four persons came to the clinic around 9 pm and went upstairs to take delivery of a cake.

When Atul Arora went up to the first floor after attending to patients, the accused allegedly held him at gunpoint and looted cash and jewellery.

As the accused went inside the adjoining room, Atul Arora jumped from the first floor and called his neighbours for help. He also dialled the police. When he returned to the clinic, he found that the accused had left with the loot and his wife was lying in one of the rooms, covered in blood. The victim died on the spot and her body was handed over to family members after post mortem, the police said.

Superintendent of Police SS Bhoria said a Special Investigations Team was constituted immediately after the incident. It collected evidence from the spot and analysed footage from CCTV cameras at the house.

Late on Tuesday afternoon, the police received information that the five suspects were travelling in their car from Pehowa to Kurukshetra. A police team was assigned to follow the accused.

As the accused closed in on Kurukshetra, they turned towards Dhand Road. When the police tried to stop them, the accused fired at them. The police fired back in retaliation and one accused suffered an injury on his foot.

Bhoria said four of the accused were from Haryana's Kaithal district while the other hailed Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. Four country-made 315-bore rifles and one 132-bore revolver were seized from the accused. Preliminary interrogations have revealed that the accused had gone to rob the house. When Vinita Arora resisted them, they assaulted her and she suffered a head injury that resulted in her death, the police official added.

The accused have disclosed where they hid the jewellery and Rs 1.50 lakh in cash and the police will recover it later, Bhoria added.

