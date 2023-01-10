Youngsters make quick buck on sidelines of ODI in Guwahati

Left Menu

For spectators watching an international cricket match it is a thrilling experience, and for local youth Meher and Amit it means an opportunity for making a quick buck. Cricket matches across the country are also a means of earning money for Tanmay and his Kolkata-based associates as they tour the country selling jerseys, Tricolour bands and other knickknacks associated with the game.

As India took on Sri Lanka in the first game of a three-match ODI series at the ACA Stadium here on Tuesday, youngsters of the area made some quick money painting the faces of fans with colours of the Indian national flag or selling jerseys with names of star cricketers. “We have purchased bottles of saffron, and green fabric paint and watercolours and are painting the Tricolour on the faces of cricket fans who have come to watch the match,” Meher said.

The rates range from Rs 10 to 20 per painting, she said. It could go higher if someone wanted to get the entire face painted.

Farhana and Tashin, all local girls, who have joined Meher in this venture, said they were doing it for the first time.

“The boys of the neighbourhood always make some money in this manner whenever there is an international match here. This time we have also joined them,” they added.

Another local youth, Amit, who was selling bands of the Tricolour said he and his friends have been regulars in selling knickknacks at such events.

“We do it for the money as well as the fun of meeting different people. We may not get to enter the stadium but we feel the vibes,” he said.

Tanmay, Ashish and Subarna, all hailing from Kolkata, visit the different cities where international cricket matches are played with their fares, which include T-shirts of the playing teams, flags, and hats. “We have been here several times. We were also at the venues of the recently-concluded T20I series between these two teams,” Tanmay said.

“Business here is okay, but what we enjoy most is the festive atmosphere in cities like Guwahati,” Ashish added.

