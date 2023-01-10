Left Menu

PTI | Lalitpur | Updated: 10-01-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 22:24 IST
UP: Woman jumps into well with 2 minor sons, youngest dies
A 35-year-old woman jumped into a well along with her two minor sons in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur, resulting in the death of one of them, police said on Tuesday.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the woman and she has been taken into custody, they said.

Preeti jumped into the well along with her two sons -- Ansh Pratap (9) and Abhay Pratap (5), resulting in the death of the younger son, Superintendent of Police Gopal Krishna Chowdhary said.

The woman her elder son have been admitted to a hospital, police said.

Three days back, the woman had a dispute with a neighbour regarding theft of utensils following which there was a dispute with family members as well, police said, adding that this might be the reason behind taking the extreme step. The matter is being probed, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

