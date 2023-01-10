Left Menu

Prince Harry's book 'fastest-selling non-fiction book ever' - Sky News

Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" is the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, Sky News reported on Tuesday citing the publisher, saying it had recorded a sales figure of 400,000 copies so far across hardback, ebook and audio formats. Sky cited Transworld Penguin Random House as saying that the book was "exceeding even our most bullish expectations," adding that the only books to have sold more in their first day were the Harry Potter novels.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-01-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 22:49 IST
Prince Harry's book 'fastest-selling non-fiction book ever' - Sky News
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" is the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, Sky News reported on Tuesday citing the publisher, saying it had recorded a sales figure of 400,000 copies so far across hardback, ebook and audio formats.

Sky cited Transworld Penguin Random House as saying that the book was "exceeding even our most bullish expectations," adding that the only books to have sold more in their first day were the Harry Potter novels. Penguin Random House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Harry's book, whose Spanish language edition went on sale earlier than planned by mistake, officially went on sale on Tuesday, with eager readers heading to bookshops

to get their copy of a book that contains intimate revelations about the British royal family. The book has garnered attention around the world due to its disclosures about Harry's accusations about his father King Charles, stepmother Camilla and elder brother Prince William.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023