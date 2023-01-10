Prince Harry's book 'fastest-selling non-fiction book ever' - Sky News

Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" is the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, Sky News reported on Tuesday citing the publisher, saying it had recorded a sales figure of 400,000 copies so far across hardback, ebook and audio formats.

Sky cited Transworld Penguin Random House as saying that the book was "exceeding even our most bullish expectations," adding that the only books to have sold more in their first day were the Harry Potter novels. Penguin Random House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Harry's book, whose Spanish language edition went on sale earlier than planned by mistake, officially went on sale on Tuesday, with eager readers heading to bookshops

to get their copy of a book that contains intimate revelations about the British royal family. The book has garnered attention around the world due to its disclosures about Harry's accusations about his father King Charles, stepmother Camilla and elder brother Prince William.

