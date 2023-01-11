'RRR' stars Ram Charan, JR NTR and director SS Rajamouli walk Golden Globes red carpet

''RRR'' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli made a grand entry at the red carpet of the 2023 Golden Globes as they aim to strike gold at the first ceremony of Hollywood award season. The blockbuster Telugu movie has two nominations at the Golden Globes -- 'best picture-non English' and 'best original song–motion picture'.

While Ram Charan and Rajamouli opted for black Indian wear outfits, Jr NTR wore a black tuxedo to the award ceremony. Prior to making his entrance to the red carpet of the Golden Globes, Ram Charan shared a group picture with the team on his Instagram page.

''THE #RRR FAMILY! On the way to the GOLDEN GLOBES @goldenglobes (sic)'' the actor wrote in the caption.

The team of ''RRR'' also included the film's music composer M M Keeravani and producer Shobu Yarlagadda.

Ram Charan was accompanied by wife Upasana Kamineni and Jr NTR came with Lakshmi Pranathi. Rajamouli was joined by wife Rama Rajamouli.

At the red carpet, Ram Charan said it was a surreal moment for the film's team to receive two Golden Globes nominations.

''I have no words to explain all the hard work the whole team has put in. Coming from the south of India to the Mecca of films and being appreciated, it just gives us more energy to come back and do better films,'' he told entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter The 37-year-old actor said he would love to work with one of the top directors of Hollywood.

''I want them to experience us and the world coming together. The cinema is coming together. There's a lot of downside to the pandemic, but the upside is that we all have been exposed to a lot of films across the globe,'' Ram Charan added.

Jr NTR said the massive success of ''RRR'' was something that the team never expected. ''With Rajamouli, taking his track record into consideration, we definitely thought we had a winner. But this will be something more than a winner just a winner. Japan and today America, you don't expect this to happen,'' the 39-year-old actor told entertainment news website Variety.

''RRR'' follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Released theatrically last March, ''RRR'' raised reported earnings of over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office.

The lavishly mounted period epic is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the awards. In the 'best picture–non English segment', “RRR” will face off with Korean romantic mystery film “Decision To Leave”, German anti-war drama “All Quiet on the Western Front”, Argentine historical drama “Argentina, 1985”, and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama “Close”.

The film’s Telugu track “Naatu Naatu”, composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, has been nominated in the 'original song–motion picture category'.

Other nominees in the segment are Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” (“Where The Crawdads Sing”), “Ciao Papa” (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”), “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”, a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.

