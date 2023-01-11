Golden Globe: Winner Angela Bassett pays moving tribute to 'Wakanda' co-star Chadwick Boseman

Angela Bassett won the Golden Globe award for her performance as Queen Ramonda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in any motion picture at the gala. This nod marks Bassett's second after she was nominated and won the Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical film for What's Love Got to Do With It at the 1994 awards.

While accepting the trophy, Angela paid a heartfelt tribute to her 'Wakanda' co-star Chadwick Boseman, who died due to cancer in 2020, Hollywood Reporter reported. She said, "We mourned, we loved, we healed, and we were surrounded every day with the light and spirit of Chadwick Boseman. This award belongs to all of us and all of you."

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Angela revealed that she used her actual grief over the loss of Boseman and channeled that into Ramonda's loss of her son. "We go through hard things in life, but you're an artist," she said.

"And if you have an opportunity to use it, you make that pain good for something, for some illumination, for audiences who sit in the dark and watch it later." (ANI)

