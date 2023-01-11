Left Menu

Golden Globe Awards 2023: Michelle Yeoh wins trophy for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh has won the 2023 Golden Globe Award in the Best Actress - Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category for her performance in the 2022 sci-fi flick 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 08:47 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 08:47 IST
Golden Globe Awards 2023: Michelle Yeoh wins trophy for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
Michelle Yeoh (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh has won the 2023 Golden Globe Award in the Best Actress - Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category for her performance in the 2022 sci-fi flick 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. In the category, she bested Lesley Manville for 'Mrs Harris Goes To Paris', Margot Robbie for 'Babylon', Anya Taylor-Joy for 'The Menu' and Emma Thompson for 'Good Luck To You, Leo Grande'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, while accepting her trophy, Yeoh quipped, "It was a dream come true, until I got here." She also expressed her gratitude for her role, "I was given this gift of playing this woman who resonated so deeply with me and with so many people, because at the end of the day, in whatever universe she was at, she was just fighting for love, for her family."

In 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, a wife and mother living in a universe who is being audited by the IRS at the start of the film. When she realises she must communicate with parallel universe versions of herself in order to save the planet, things take a dramatic and absurdist turn. What follows is a plot that moves at a breakneck pace, complete with meaningful family moments, well-seasoned bagels, hotdogs for fingers, and cameos by Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, Jenny Slate, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The independent film-turned-juggernaut, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, debuted to rave reviews in April and proved to be a massive hit at the box office after only six weeks in theatres. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China propaganda against Uyghurs

East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China pr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023