"I'm in this room full of my heroes": Austin Butler accepts win for 'Elvis' at the 2023 Golden Globes

And the new king has been crowned! Austin Butler, who starred in 'Elvis', was awarded the Golden Globe for his outstanding performance as the best actor in a motion picture, or drama.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 09:00 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 09:00 IST
Austin Butler. (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
And the new king has been crowned! Austin Butler, who starred in 'Elvis', was awarded the Golden Globe for his outstanding performance as the best actor in a motion picture, or drama. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the 'Elvis' star, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for the first time, was up against Brendan Fraser ('The Whale'), Hugh Jackman ('The Son'), Bill Nighy ('Living'), and Jeremy Pope ('The Inspection') in the category.

"Oh, man, all my words are leaving me. I just am so grateful right now. I'm in this room full of my heroes," Butler said in his acceptance speech before voicing his admiration for his 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' co-star Brad Pitt and director Quentin Tarantino. "I owe this to a bold, visionary filmmaker who allowed me the experience to take risks and I always knew I would be supported. I love you, Baz Luhrmann," Butler continued as quoted in a report by Variety.

"Thank you for believing in me in those moments that I didn't even believe in myself. I'm so grateful to you. I also want to thank my dance partner, the greatest dance partner I could have ever hoped for, Mr. Tom Hanks," he added. Butler also thanked his sister, his late mother, father, and the Presley family in addition to Denzel Washington, with whom he co-starred in 'The Iceman Cometh', on Broadway in 2018.

"Lastly, Elvis Presley himself, you are an icon and a rebel. I love you so much. Thank you. You are remembered and I will never forget thank you!" he said. The film, which has electrified audiences since its world debut at the Cannes Film Festival last summer and got a 12-minute standing ovation, stars Butler as Elvis Presley and is directed by Baz Luhrmann.

According to Variety, the actor spent more than a year and a half preparing to play the King of Rock and Roll, thoroughly immersing himself in Presley's world. Butler spent that time mastering every Presley quirk and intonation, eventually learning to walk, sing, and speak like him (the early performance numbers in the movie use Butler's voice). Butler, who is best known for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', 'The Dead Don't Die', and 'The Carrie Diaries', made a breakthrough with the award-winning performance. He just finished filming 'Dune: Part Two'. (ANI)

