FACTBOX-Golden Globes 2023: full list of winners

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 10:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 10:10 IST
Hollywood gathered Tuesday for the 2023 Golden Globes, the first major awards show of the season. After diversity and ethics scandals at the Globes organizer - the Hollywood Foreign Press Association - NBC declined to air the ceremony in 2022, but did broadcast it for its 80th anniversary. The following is the full list of winners: MOVIES BEST PICTURE-DRAMA "The Fabelmans" BEST PICTURE-MUSICAL OR COMEDY "The Banshees of Inisherin" BEST ANIMATED FILM "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" BEST PICTURE (NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE) "Argentina, 1985" (Argentina) BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA Cate Blanchett, "Tar" BEST ACTOR, DRAMA Austin Butler, "Elvis" BEST ACTRESS, MUSICAL OR COMEDY Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" BEST ACTOR, MUSICAL OR COMEDY Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin" BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" BEST DIRECTOR Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans" BEST SCREENPLAY "The Banshees of Inisherin," Martin McDonagh BEST ORIGINAL SCORE "Babylon," Justin Hurwitz BEST ORIGINAL SONG "RRR," "Naatu Naatu" by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj TELEVISION BEST DRAMA SERIES "House of the Dragon" BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES "Abbott Elementary" BEST LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE "The White Lotus" BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA Zendaya, "Euphoria" BEST ACTOR, DRAMA Kevin Costner, "Yellowstone" BEST ACTRESS, MUSICAL OR COMEDY Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" BEST ACTOR, MUSICAL OR COMEDY Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear" BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, MUSICAL, COMEDY or DRAMA Julia Garner, "Ozark" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, MUSICAL, COMEDY or DRAMA Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary" BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV MOVIE Amanda Seyfried "The Dropout" BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV MOVIE Evan Peters, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV MOVIE Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV MOVIE Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"

