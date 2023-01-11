Left Menu

Kejriwal congratulates cast, crew of 'RRR' for winning Golden Globe award for best song

The song, which celebrates the spirit of dance and friendship, beat out competition from the likes of Tylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga to register a win at the Globes.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated the cast and crew of ''RRR'' for winning the best song award at the Golden Globes for its hit track ''Naatu Naatu''.

''Congratulations to the whole cast and crew of RRR on this fantastic achievement. There can not be a prouder moment for our country than our art getting recognition in the highest global arenas,'' he said in a tweet.

''Naatu Naatu'', the foot-tapping hit from SS Rajamouli's ''RRR'', won the best original song-motion picture win at the Golden Globes, but the Telugu blockbuster lost out to ''Argentina, 1985'' in the best picture-non English category. The song, which celebrates the spirit of dance and friendship, beat out competition from the likes of Tylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga to register a win at the Globes. The win for best song bolsters the film's chances of striking gold again in the Hollywood award season, which culminates with the Oscars, the nominations for which will be announced on January 24.

