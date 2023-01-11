Decoding SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' track 'Naatu Naatu', which made India proud at 2023 Golden Globes

Left Menu

Extraordinary is a very small word to describe the grandiosity of SS Rajamouli's much-acclaimed 'RRR' track 'Naatu Naatu', which bagged the Best Original Song trophy at this year's Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday. But what is it that makes the song stand out?

Extraordinary is a very small word to describe the grandiosity of SS Rajamouli's much-acclaimed 'RRR' track 'Naatu Naatu', which bagged the Best Original Song trophy at this year's Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday. But what is it that makes the song stand out? This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

By marrying dance history, foundational Indian theatre expressions, the vibrancy of Tollywood, and an easy-to-learn hook step, the 'Naatu Naatu' dance was destined for success. The Telegu song, featuring the amazing duo Jr NTR and Ram Charan who danced their heart out on the song, upon release, was trending on social media worldwide and has been watched more than 111 million times on YouTube.

'Naatu Naatu' was shot as a part of the final leg of the shooting. Filming for it took place at the Mariinskyi Palace (Ukraine Presidential Palace) in Kyiv, a few months before the onset of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

What makes the song appeal to the masses is its universal appeal through a joyous vibe and a hook of a dance step that's a rage. Also, the culture of the country is reflected in the lyrics with every line evoking sentiments about the food and the flora and fauna of the nation. The hook step, performed by Rama Rao and Charan, went viral on social media and the duo often recreated the viral portion of the dance in the film's promotions.

Media reports suggest that there were almost 80 variations to the hook step of the song. The actors reportedly gave 18 takes to the song. And SS Rajamouli eventually selected the second take as the best one. The track, riding on massive popular opinion in the West, won a Golden Globe Award and last month, the song made it to the 95th Oscars shortlist for Best Original Song announced by the Academy and is in competition with 14 other songs. (ANI)

