Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the RRR team after its hit track Naatu Naatu won a Golden Globe award and said the prestigious honour had made every Indian very proud.The song from the blockbuster film bagged the best original song-motion picture award.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 12:37 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 12:36 IST
Honour has made every Indian very proud: PM on Golden Globe win for 'RRR' track
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the ''RRR'' team after its hit track ''Naatu Naatu'' won a Golden Globe award and said the prestigious honour had made every Indian very proud.

The song from the blockbuster film bagged the 'best original song-motion picture' award. It is the first Indian production to win a Golden Globe. ''A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie . This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud,'' the prime minister tweeted.

S S Rajamouli's hit film ''RRR'' was also nominated in the best picture-non English category but lost to ''Argentina, 1985''.

Composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani, ''Naatu Naatu'' has been a rage ever since the release of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-fronted ''RRR'' last March.

''Naatu Naatu" is on the Oscar shortlist along with 14 others. ''RRR'' follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

