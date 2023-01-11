Golden Globes recipient Eddie Murphy takes a dig at Will Smith over infamous Oscar slap

Left Menu

At the Golden Globes on Tuesday night, Eddie Murphy delivered a speech in which he accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award and offered some helpful advice pieces for aspiring professionals in the industry.

11-01-2023
Eddie Murphy and Will Smith. (Source: Twitter/ @SusanaMoscatel). Image Credit: ANI
At the Golden Globes on Tuesday night, Eddie Murphy delivered a speech in which he accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award and offered some helpful advice pieces for aspiring professionals in the industry. "I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind," Murphy said at the end of his speech as quoted in a report by Variety, a US-based news outlet.

"It's a blueprint and I've followed it my whole career. It's very simple, just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith's wife's name out of your f****** mouth!" he said. The audience erupted in ecstatic, surprised laughter at the joke, which of course made reference to the infamous Oscars incident from last year when Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia, a hair loss condition.

Tracy Morgan and Jamie Lee Curtis gave Murphy the Cecil B. DeMille award, which has been granted to outstanding actors and directors in the entertainment industry since 1952. Murphy co-starred with Morgan in 'Coming to America' and its 2021 follow-up, and collaborated with Curtis on the 1983 film 'Trading Places'. Murphy had previously received six Golden Globe nominations and won the award in 2007 for his portrayal of 'Dreamgirls', for which he was also nominated for an Oscar. Additionally, he has had three Grammy nominations and was nominated for five Emmys, winning in 2020 for his time as 'Saturday Night Live' host.

In 1984, he won the Grammy for best comedy recording. 'Norbit', 'The Nutty Professor', 'Daddy Day Care' and 'Trading Places', as well as well-known television shows like 'Coming to America', 'Beverly Hills Cop' and 'Doctor Dolittle', are just a few of Murphy's most renowned comedies.

Murphy just signed a three-picture, first-look agreement with Amazon Studios, which will allow him to star in a number of new movies in the upcoming years. The actress will appear in 'You People', directed by Kenya Barris and written by Jonah Hill and Lauren London, alongside co-stars Sam Jay, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, and Jonah Hill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

