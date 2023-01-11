Left Menu

State initiative to promote small time, independent publishers of Bengali literature

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-01-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 12:43 IST
State initiative to promote small time, independent publishers of Bengali literature
  • Country:
  • India

To promote the cause of independent, small time and content rich publishers, West Bengal government is organising a little magazine fair and literary meet from Wednesday.

The five-day fair is being held at Rabindra Sadan-Nandan complex, the literary fair will be attended by 550 poet-writer-essayists, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu told a press meet here on Tuesday evening.

An estimated 350 small time magazine-periodical publishers from different parts of the state will introduce their works for the discerning readers, Basu, who is the Chairman of Bangla Academy, said.

Over 100 writers and over 400 poets will take part in literary discourse on issues like films from books, the situation in little magazine world, and read out from popular stories by young-seasoned celebrated writers which were published in little magazines in various editions.

There will be 13 Memorial Awards instituted in the names of stalwarts which will include Shakti Chattopadhyay Smarak Samman, Somen Chanda Smarak Samman. There will also be Little Magazine Smarak Samman.

A commemorative issue on the bicentennial year of poet Michael Madhusudhan Dutta, the creator of eponymous Meghnadbad Kavya will be launched in the little magazine fair and an exhibition on his life and works.

Little magazines are an unique integral part of the literary world In Bengal where small time independent publishers bring out editions having rich content.

Eminent poets like Sunil Gangopadhyay, Shakti Chattopadhyay were all actively associated with little magazines. Late thespian Soumitra Chatterjee had been associated with the little magazine 'Ekshan' which had the cover illustration done by maestro Satyajit Ray. Till date hundreds of little magazines are being brought out across the state introducing many talented poets and writers.

Poet Srijato Bandyopadhyay is also a product of little magazine at the initial stage of his career before being noticed by a leading publication.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023