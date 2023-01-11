Left Menu

Ex-Vice Prez, film personalities greet team 'RRR' over Golden Globes win

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-01-2023 14:05 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 13:58 IST
A still from the track 'Naatu Naatu'. (Image source: YouTube) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telugu star Chiranjeevi and several other celebrities on Wednesday congratulated musician M M Keeravani and other team members of the blockbuster movie 'RRR' for clinching the Golden Globes award in the best original song category for the track 'Naatu Naatu'. Taking to twitter to congratulate the team over its win, Naidu said, ''Every Indian is proud of the global recognition for #NaatuNaatu song from #RRRMovie Heartiest congratulations to ace music composer, Keeravani Garu & RRR team for bagging the #GoldenGlobes2023 Award for the best original song!''Chiranjeevi, whose son Ram Charan played the lead role alongside Jr NTR in 'RRR', described the global recognition of the film as a 'historic achievement.' ''What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement!!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow,'' he tweeted. ''Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !! India is proud of you!,'' Chiranjeevi said. Top Telugu star Nagarjuna also congratulated Keeravani and his team for the feat. ''Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu and his team on winning the #GoldenGlobes2023 for #NatuNatu song in #RRR on the way to the oscars now,'' Nagarjuna said on twitter. Ace film director S S Rajamouli's ''RRR'' was also nominated for the 'best picture-non English' at the ceremony. The Telugu number "Naatu Naatu" is composed by Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

