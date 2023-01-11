Left Menu

Big B congratulates 'RRR' team on Golden Globes win, says "deserving achievement"

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has extended heartfelt greetings to team 'RRR' for Naatu Naatu's win at Golden Globe 2023.

As Telugu film 'RRR' picked up a Golden Globe award on Wednesday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan greeted the team for winning the Best Original Song award for the song 'Naatu Naatu'. Taking to Twitter, Big B wrote, "Congratulations RRR, for winning the Golden Globe Award .. a most well deserving achievement (sic)."

The 'Agnipath' star also included a message in Telugu. It roughly translates to, "Congratulations on the win. You made our country proud." Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to a post shared by the official Twitter account of the film. He wrote in a tweet," A very special accomplishment! Compliments to MM Keeravani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, Rahul Sipligunj, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and the entire team of RRR. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud," Modi tweeted.

'Naatu Naatu' a dance number featuring stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan was pitted against Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from Where the Crawdads Sing, 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, and 'Lift Me U' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna. Naatu Naatu was shot in Ukraine over a period of 20 days. It took 43 retakes before the final cut of the song was approved. The song is composed by music director MM Keeravaani, and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, with lyrics by Chandrabose. (ANI)

