'Har Dil beats for Mumbai' INR 30 crore raised in lead up to Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023

The 18th edition of the iconic Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) has already raised over INR 30 crore for 249 NGOs and counting — living up to its reputation as India's largest sports philanthropy platform. This has been possible with the help and support of United Way Mumbai (UWM), the event's philanthropy partner. Inspiringly and unknown to many, even during the pandemic years, the TMM community had raised INR5.71 crore for 157 NGOs working on Covid relief activities. Since its inception in 2004, TMM, which ranks amongst the top 10 marathons in the world, has not only personified the sporting spirit of Mumbai and India but has been symbolic of what makes each one of us better — in the many roles we live through. This year, we celebrate this very spirit of #HarDilMumbai. As the Philanthropy Partner of the TMM, UWM's primary responsibility is to enable non-profits to raise funds and awareness for their projects while maintaining a cause-neutral, level- playing field. UWM provides a robust digital platform, empowering civil society organisations on capacity building, through this world-famous marathon.

From a cumulative total of INR 1.4 crore through just 12 NGOs in the inaugural edition to a cumulative INR 346 crore as of today for over 750 NGOs, philanthropy at the event, has made great strides.

TMM 2023 has over 11,000 people running to support causes, of which almost 8,000 are representing the corporate world. As corporates can create employee engagement, raise funds and contribute philanthropically, the TMM has become the event of choice for India Inc., with over INR 17 crore coming from this segment.

Individuals creating awareness and fundraising for various causes is the bedrock of the philanthropic impact of the TMM. This year, 848 individuals are raising funds for causes ranging from civic issues, culture, sports, education, environment, health, human rights, inclusion and others. Among them, 130 have raised over INR 1.5 lakh each. The highest individual fundraiser is Mr Shyam Jasani who has raised INR one crore. Mr Gagan Banga, Mr Sadashiv Rao, Ms Meera Mehta and Ms Aarti Shah are among those who have raised over INR 50 lakh each.

George Aikara, United Way Mumbai CEO, said , ''We have the privilege of championing the philanthropy pillar of this extraordinary event. The Tata Mumbai Marathon is a force for social good and an excellent extension of the work we do in our communities and the impact that we make in the development sector. The ever-growing number of individuals, companies and non-profits is a testament to the power of the event to bring so many people onto common ground. This year we have 848 fundraisers of which 567 are doing it for the very first time and of which 253 are Young Leaders or individuals under the age of 21 years. 177 companies have shown their faith in the event to be a catalyst for change and 8,000 runners representing these companies will take to the street to effect real and lasting change.'' ''In this journey, there have been some extraordinary individuals who have raised phenomenal amounts. The one crore barrier has been broken a record 15 times. At the event, individuals raising over a crore are given the status of 'Change Legends'. In 2017, Mr Mihir Doshi was the first to get the status, followed by Mr Sankara Raman in 2018 and then again in 2019. The same year, Mr Abhay Jasani, Mr VS Parthasarathy, Ms Villy Doctor, Mr KVS Manian and Mr Sanjeev Shah also raised over a crore. Mr Abhay Jasani is the father of Mr Shyam Jasani, our latest Change Legend. In 2020, Mr VS Parthasarathy, Ms Villy Doctor, Mr KV S Manian returned along with Mr Sadashiv Rao and Late Mr Dhaval Mehta to raise over a crore each.'' Vivek Singh, Jt MD, Procam International, said, ''The Tata Mumbai Marathon has grown far beyond running. It has become a catalyst for change for the greater good, as it was intended to. Post Covid, we as a society have further realised the importance of empathy, wellness and social good; and the funds raised this year with the support of our Philanthropy Partner United Way Mumbai is a reflection of this.'' Panelists for the press meet • Ms Priya Dutt Ms Priya Dutt is a veteran fundraiser at the Tata Mumbai Marathon and along with Maanayata Dutt, her sister-in-law, will represent the Dutt Family. She is also the trustee of the Nargis Dutt Foundation, a charitable organization working passionately in Health & Education. The Nargis Dutt Foundation was set up in 1981 by Priya's father, Mr Sunil Dutt. This year, Ms Dutt has raised over INR 7.8 lakh, and Ms Maanyata Dutt has raised over INR 6.7 lakh for the Nargis Dutt Foundation.

Priya Dutt's fundraiser page: https://www.unitedwaymumbai.org/tmm-fundraiser-5357 • Dr Bijal Mehta Dr Bijal Mehta, is a well-known ophthalmologist, a philanthropist and a veteran fundraiser at the Tata Mumbai Marathon. She is a trustee of Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC), a social initiative to offer selfless service & bring joy to the lives of the underserved sections of society. Dr Mehta is instrumental in leveraging the philanthropic potential of the Tata Mumbai Marathon and has inspired thousands of fundraisers over the years, making SRLC the most successful non-profit for the past 12 years. This year, she has been joined by her daughter Dr Meera in fundraising. Meera also holds the distinction of being the youngest Change Icon ever at the Tata Mumbai Marathon and has raised INR 50 lakh this year.

Shrimad Rajchandra love and care: https://www.unitedwaymumbai.org/ngo-175 • Mihaan Dhall Mihaan Dhall, who recently turned 18, was born with Down Syndrome, but that hasn't held him back in any way, and there's little he can't achieve if he sets his mind to it. From someone who could barely run 100m a few years ago, he's been working on his fitness with his coach and friend, Rustom Warden, and running 10 km at this year's Tata Mumbai Marathon is proof of his sheer determination.

A young man with multiple talents, Mihaan writes beautifully, can play the piano, loves to rap, and has a wicked sense of humour. He was lucky to be in a great school that nurtured and encouraged him. He currently attends an excellent work-skills programme. His dreams for the future include being a bartender, a great golfer, a writer and having his own YouTube channel.

In his own words, ''Down Syndrome is a disability where learning takes time. So learning for me is hard, but if I practice it well enough, I'll know some stuff. Disabilities don't define you... you can still overcome them and be a rock star at everything.'' This is his first year of fundraising, and he has already surpassed his target by raising INR 5.5 lakh.

Mihaan Dhall's fundraiser page: https://www.unitedwaymumbai.org/tmm-fundraiser-17488 • Navya Banga Navya Banga is studying in Grade 11 at the American School of Bombay and supporting OSCAR Foundation at the Tata Mumbai Marathon. This is her first year of fundraising, along with her father, Mr Gagan Banga, CEO of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. Together, the father-daughter duo has done exceptionally in their campaign this year and raised INR 59.63 lakh. Navya is volunteering with OSCAR Foundation and participating in their educational programs and social media awareness. She was introduced to the OSCAR foundation by her father, who will run 42 km at the Tata Mumbai Marathon. Mr Banga has been associated with the OSCAR foundation since 2015. Navya is a big believer in the importance of education. She has been incredibly impressed with how OSCAR Foundation has used sports to make a meaningful, lasting impact in the lives of underprivileged children.

OSCAR Foundation is a community-based Sports for Development (S4D) organization that uses the power of football to encourage children to stay in school and make them more resilient. Through OSCAR Foundation's Football, Education, and Young Leader Programme, they have empowered 14,000 youth in low-income communities since 2010. OSCAR Foundation also promotes gender equity and encourages girls to challenge women's traditional roles in society. Currently, the foundation has programs in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Daman and Rajasthan.

Navya and Gagan Banga's fundraising page: https://www.unitedwaymumbai.org/fundraiser/18378 About United Way of Mumbai United Way Mumbai is a non-profit organization with a mission to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities to advance the common good. As a leader in the Indian development sector, UWM works closely with a network of 600+ non-profits and a large number of corporates for their CSR programmes, workplace giving campaigns and other events. This includes designing of CSR policy and strategies, due diligence of non-profit partners, programme implementation, employee volunteering, impact assessments and financial and programmatic reporting. Over 20 years, UWM has partnered with 300+ companies and 100,000+ individual donors investing INR 843 Crore in over 1200 community development projects impacting over 129 lakh lives. UWM's expertise lies in identifying, designing & implementing high impact projects in the areas of Education, Health, Income, Environment and Public Safety, in urban and rural communities, through a collective community impact model.

UWM, in its role as the charity partner brings together charities, corporates and individuals through a credible platform for giving. Each participating NGO undergoes a background due diligence process.

For the latest figures, you can also visit our website – www.unitedwaymumbai.org/tmm About Procam International Since its inception in 1988, Procam International has been the driving force behind the growth and development of sports management in India. Founded by Anil and Vivek Singh, Procam is India's premier sports management company and is involved in live events, sports consultancy, and live television production.

Pioneers of the distance running revolution in India, Procam International's Big 4 – Tata Mumbai Marathon, Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru, and Tata Steel Kolkata 25K are global leaders in their respective distances. They have ushered in a running revolution, that has helped to redefine, the health, fitness, and charity paradigm of India.

Procam also promotes India's largest virtual run, Sunfeast India Move As One. Launched in 2020, the event has community and fitness as its main pillars.

For more information about the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 visit, tatamumbaimarathon.procam.in Follow us on: twitter.com/tatamummarathon facebook.com/TataMumMarathon/ instagram.com/tatamummarathon/ youtube.com/user/procamrunning Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981294/TMM_2023_Philanthropy_Meet.jpg

