DCW to honour family of Delhi police ASI killed by mobile phone snatcher

The Delhi Commission for Women salutes the bravery of ASI Shambhu Dayal and stands with his family in this tough time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 15:17 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 15:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Commission for Women will honour the family of assistant sub-inspector of police Shambhu Dayal, who died days after being stabbed by a mobile phone snatcher, at its International Women's Day awards ceremony in March.

On January 4, a woman resident of a shanty in Mayapuri phase one complained to police that a person snatched her husband's mobile phone and also threatened them. ASI Dayal reached the area and apprehended the accused. However, the accused attacked Dayal with a knife and stabbed him several times, the panel said. ''The Delhi Commission for Women salutes the bravery of ASI Shambhu Dayal and stands with his family in this tough time. The commission shall be honouring the bravery of Late Shambhu Dayal on the occasion of its Annual International Women's Day Award Ceremony in March,'' the panel said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced an ex gratia of Rs one crore for the family of the deceased policeman.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal, in a tweet in Hindi, said, ''Displaying a great deal of bravery, Delhi Police ASI Shambhu Dayal was martyred while trying to control the accused. He kept fighting till his last breath. It could be seen that at least 50 people were standing there but no one came to his aid. We salute him. This year, DCW will honour his family.'' Along with the tweet, she also posted a video of Dayal being stabbed by the accused on a crowded street.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

