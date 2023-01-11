Left Menu

"Loev" director Sudhanshu Saria to produce LGBTQ+ themed drama 'Taps'

Saria praised Caulagi for his sensitive take on the LGBTQ community through his film Taps and said his company will continue to back queer stories.Arvind has written a beautiful and sensitive script and we commend Kashish Arts Foundation and Lotus Visual Productions for awarding it the QDrishti Grand 2022.

Filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria, best known for his 2015 same sex love story, ''Loev'', said he is set to produce queer romance drama ''Taps''. Saria via his banner Four Line Entertainment has partnered with Kashish Arts Foundation and Lotus Visual Production to produce the LGBTQ+ themed relationship drama. Written and directed by Arvind Caulagi, ''Taps'' centres on a gay relationship in Mumbai. Saria praised Caulagi for his sensitive take on the LGBTQ community through his film ''Taps'' and said his company will continue to back queer stories.

''Arvind has written a beautiful and sensitive script and we commend Kashish Arts Foundation and Lotus Visual Productions for awarding it the QDrishti Grand 2022. ''This is also a fantastic opportunity for Four Line Entertainment to continue supporting queer narratives and help introduce another phenomenal filmmaker to the world,'' the filmmaker said in a statement. Caulagi said he is grateful to Saria for lending support to his film. ''I am also very excited to have Four Line Entertainment come on board as a producer,'' he said. Sridhar Rangayan, chairperson, Kashish Arts Foundation said ''Taps'' is a beautiful script about queer relationships in the contemporary context. Besides this film, Saria's next release is ''Sanaa'', an introspective drama headlined by Radhika Madan.

He will also be helming an espionage drama titled ''Ulajh'', with Junglee Pictures. He is also co-producing and writing ''Delhi Crime'' season 3 for Netflix and is currently shooting a young-adult web show for Amazon Prime, on which he serves as a showrunner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

