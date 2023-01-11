Golden Globe Awards 2023 complete winning list

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony was held in Los Angeles on Wednesday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Steven Spielberg won the third best director Golden Globe of his career for "The Fabelmans." Best Performance Actor and Actress wins by Austin Butler for "Elvis" and Michelle Yeoh for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" respectively. Below is the complete winning list of Golden Globe Awards 2023:

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS 2023 WINNING LIST

Best Motion Picture, Drama

"The Fabelmans"

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

Best TV Series, Drama

"House of the Dragon"

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy

"Abbott Elementary"

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for TV

"The White Lotus"

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Kevin Costner, "Yellowstone"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a TV Movie

Evan Peters, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a TV Movie

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a TV Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a TV Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"

Best Director, Motion Picture

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

"Argentina, 1985"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a TV Musical, Comedy or Drama Series

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Best Motion Picture, Animated

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"Naatu Naatu," "RRR"

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz, "Babylon"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a TV Musical, Comedy or Drama Series

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

