Vinay Pathak, Vivaan Shah to narrate Premchand's short stories for Zee Theatre's 'Koi Baat Chale'

Actors Vinay Pathak and Vivaan Shah will narrate celebrated author Munshi Premchand's short stories for the Zee Theatre anthology “Koi Baat Chale”, the makers said Wednesday.

Billed as a timeless tale about human foibles, loss, pride, the search for love, and the true meaning of friendship and generosity, ''Koi Baat Chale'' is directed by Seema Pahwa.

Two of Premchand's classic stories - ''Idgah'' and ''Gulli Danda'' are featured under this presentation from Zee Theatre, which offers a collection of recorded theatre plays, produced in India and abroad.

Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer - Special Projects, ZEEL, said Zee Theatre is passionate about preserving the legacy of literature for the new generation.

Citing the example of Manoj Pahwa and Sadiya Siddiqui's narrations of Saadat Hasan Manto's ''Toba Tek Singh'' and ''Hatak'', Kejriwal said they hope these literary gems once again strike a chord with the audience.

“'Idgah' and 'Gulli Danda' are two such poignant tales that transcend the socio-religious divide, making them important stories to be heard in the prevailing social scenario.

“Premchand's writings have subtle humanism showing how little acts of empathy and generosity can make the world a better place,” the senior executive said in a statement.

Star of films such as “Khosla Ka Ghosla” and series “Special Ops”, Pathak recalled studying ''Idgah'' as part of his school and college curriculum.

“I shared a very close relationship with my grandparents and this is why this story has a great personal significance for me as well. “To say that today we are losing out on the legacy of storytelling that was once such a big part of our ethos, would be an understatement but I hope, 'Koi Baat Chale' will remind the younger generation of the beauty of Indian literature,” he said.

Shah, who narrates ''Gulli Danda'' said he is cognisant of the work of celebrated artists such as Ismat Chughtai and Manto thanks to his parents and thespians Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah.

“My parents have staged multiple stories by Ismat Chughtai, Saadat Hassan Manto, Munshi Premchand, Harishankar Parsai, Krishan Chander and other luminaries of Indian Literature, and I have grown up with their beautiful stories that are about social realities,” said the actor, known for his debut film “Saat Khoon Maaf”.

''Koi Baat Chale'' will air on Tata Play Theatre and Tata Play mobile app on January 22.

