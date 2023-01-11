Entertainment News Roundup: Harvey Weinstein asks New York's top court to toss 2020 rape conviction; Factbox-Golden Globe awards: Full list of nominees and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Harvey Weinstein asks New York's top court to toss 2020 rape conviction

The disgraced Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein on Tuesday asked New York's highest court to overturn his 2020 rape and sexual assault conviction, saying the Manhattan trial judge succumbed to inertia created by the #MeToo movement. In a filing with the state Court of Appeals, lawyers for Weinstein accused trial judge James Burke of caving to "the pressure of an influential social movement determined to punish centuries of male misbehavior by setting an example in convicting one man, Harvey Weinstein."

Hollywood gathers on Tuesday for the 2023 Golden Globes, the first major awards show of the season. After diversity and ethics scandals at the Globes organizer - the Hollywood Foreign Press Association - NBC declined to air the ceremony in 2022, but will broadcast the show this year for its 80th anniversary.

A Minute With: R&B singer H.E.R. inspired to see women grab guitars

American singer-songwriter H.E.R., whose Grammy-winning hit "I Can't Breathe" became an anthem of the Black Lives Matter movement, says she is still amazed at the power of music to inspire, and likes to see young women of color pick up guitars. Fresh from starring as Belle in a tribute to "Beauty and the Beast" for Disney, she has her big-screen film debut coming up in the musical "The Color Purple" - based on the Alice Walker novel that made stars of Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey when it was last filmed by Steven Spielberg in the 1980s.

Diversity takes center stage at Golden Globes seeking redemption

Following two years of criticism for its lack of diverse membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Golden Globes ceremony on Tuesday wasted no time putting the controversy in the spotlight. Host and comedian Jerrod Carmichael opened his monologue with a blunt assessment: that he was there because "I'm Black."

'RRR' director S.S. Rajamouli puts audience love before critical acclaim

Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli has become a 2023 award season stand-out, with his three-hour action film "RRR" earning glowing reviews and sparking a campaign to have the film nominated for an Academy Award in the best film category. "RRR" stars N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan and is based on two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who form a friendship and fight against the colonialist British crown in the 1920s.

Hollywood gathered Tuesday for the 2023 Golden Globes, the first major awards show of the season. After diversity and ethics scandals at the Globes organizer - the Hollywood Foreign Press Association - NBC declined to air the ceremony in 2022, but did broadcast it for its 80th anniversary. The following is the full list of winners:

'Fabelmans,' 'Banshees' win top awards as Hollywood re-embraces Golden Globes

"The Fabelmans," Steven Spielberg's movie inspired by his teen years, and dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" landed the top movie awards at the Golden Globes on Tuesday as Hollywood returned to a show that had been knocked off television by scandal. "The Fabelmans" was named best movie drama at the star-studded ceremony in Beverly Hills. "Banshees of Inisherin," the story of feuding friends on an Irish island, won best movie musical or comedy.

